UPI transaction value crosses Rs 10.73 lakh crore in August

New Delhi: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction hit Rs 10.73 lakh crore in August. This was higher than the total value of transactions done in July. In July, the total value of transactions was at Rs 10.63 lakh crore.

As per the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the total value of UPI transactions during August this year relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions. It was at 6.28 billion (628 crore) in July. In June, there were 5.86 billion transactions, valued at worth Rs 10.14 lakh crore.

The total value of instant transfer-based IMPS is at Rs 4.46 lakh crore in August. A total of 46.69 crore IMPS transactions were done in August. In July, it stood at Rs 4.45 lakh crore in value terms through a total of 46.08 crore transactions.

The overall NETC FASTAG for automatic toll deduction at toll plazas is at Rs 4,245 crore in August. It was at Rs 4,162 crore in July. But, the Aadhaar-based payment – AePS- slipped down by 10% to Rs 27,186 crore in August. It was at Rs 30,199 crore in July. The number of transactions fell to 10.56 crore from 11 crore.