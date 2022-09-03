Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of gold appreciated in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,320, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram in Kerala. Price of the precious metal slipped down by Rs 680 per 8 gram in last three days.

Gold is trading at Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams) in Chennai, in Delhi gold is priced at Rs 50,780 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 46,550 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of gold for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,620, while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,400.