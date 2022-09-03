After firing Tom Moody, Sunrisers Hyderabad names Brian Lara as their new head coach in the IPL.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have named West Indies veteran Brian Lara as their head coach.

Tom Moody, a former cricketer for Australia, has been fired by SRH, and Lara has taken his place as the team’s new head coach.

Lara worked as the team’s strategic advisor throughout the previous season, therefore he was already a member of the SRH backroom staff for IPL 2022. He has now been promoted to the position of head coach, and this will be his first IPL job as a team coach.

‘The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons,’ SRH said in a statement.

This was Moody’s second time serving as the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach; his first tenure spanned six seasons from 2013 to 2019. While serving as the team’s head coach for the first time, Moddy led SRH to their first IPL championship in 2016 and assisted them in building a world-class roster.

His second spell with the team, however, was far from ideal as SRH had trouble routinely winning games. Under Kane Williamson’s command, the Orange Army managed just six victories in 14 games, which led to a poor eighth-place finish.