Alisha Abdullah, national racer, joins BJP

In the presence of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai, Indian racing champion Alisha Abdullah joined the party on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for sports, according to Mr. Annamalai, motivated Alisha Abdullah, the nation’s first female national racing champion, to join the party. He welcomed the racer, saying, ‘I am very happy to welcome a true sporting icon and fabulous competitive racer today.’

Alisha Abdullah has made a lasting impact in her chosen racing career, according to him, who called her an inspirational woman who smashed barriers in a men sport. Annamalai posted a picture of Alisha joining the BJP and said, ‘Inspired by our PM Narendra Modi’s encouragement for sports, she joined the BJP today.’ She also wished her well.

Alisha Abdullah, who is pleased to be a member of the BJP, claimed that she joined the organisation because of the respect and admiration that party president Amar Prasad Reddy and Mr. Annamalai had shown for her. ‘I promise to do my best to uplift more women,’ she said.