An further 57 people died in Pakistan from floods, including 25 children.

With 57 more fatalities, including 25 children, the death toll from Pakistan’s devastating floods rose on Saturday as the nation struggled with a relief and rescue effort of almost unprecedented scope.

In order to assess the disaster, a high-level group established to oversee the relief effort convened in Islamabad on Saturday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif served as the meeting’s chair.

33 million people were affected by the floods, which were caused by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains. At least 1,265 people died in the floods, including 441 children. The flooding, which is related to climate change, is still growing.

The percentage of kid fatalities has sparked worry. The children’s organisation of the United Nations (UNICEF) warned on Friday that there was a chance of ‘many more’ children dying from sickness as a result of the flooding.

The disaster management official highlighted the effects of climate change in the South Asian country by stating that the floods that have overwhelmed a third of the nation were preceded by four heatwaves and numerous roaring forest fires.