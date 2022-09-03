Data breach; Samsung revealed users’ birthdays and contact numbers!

Samsung is notifying some users of a data breach in which personal information such as birthdays, contact information, and more users were stolen. The data of Samsung users in the United States was compromised in the July breach. In an email, the company stated that an unauthorised third party obtained information from some of Samsung’s US systems.

‘In late July 2022, an unauthorised third party obtained data from some of Samsung’s systems in the United States. We discovered that certain customers’ personal information was compromised on or around August 4, 2022, as part of our ongoing investigation. We have taken steps to secure the affected systems, have hired a leading outside cybersecurity firm, and are coordinating with law enforcement,’ according to the company’s FAQ page. Samsung, on the other hand, ensured that no Social Security numbers or credit or debit card numbers were compromised.

Personal information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information were stolen from some users in the United States during the July data breach. Samsung stated on its blog that information affecting each relevant customer may differ. ‘We are notifying customers to make them aware of the situation’.

According to Samsung’s FAQ page, users must change their passwords or make specific changes to their devices to keep their accounts active because ‘consumer devices were not affected in connection with this incident’. However, it did warn users to be wary of any unsolicited communications that request personal information or direct them to a web page that requests personal information. The company also advised users to avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments in suspicious emails.

We are dedicated to safeguarding our customers’ security and privacy. We have hired top cybersecurity experts and are working with law enforcement. We will continue to work diligently to develop and implement immediate and longer-term next steps to further enhance the security across our systems,’Samsung said of user privacy and security.