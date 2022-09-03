Emirates Airlines to resume flight services to this country

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has decided to resume to and fro flights service from Nigeria. The flights will be resumed from September 11. The decision was taken as Central Bank of Nigeria released a portion of its blocked funds.

The national air carrier of Dubai suspended flights to and from Nigeria on August 18. The flights were suspended due to challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria and to limit losses .

Also Read: Indian Railways allows additional stops for these trains: Full list

‘Emirates welcomes the Central Bank of Nigeria’s move to release a portion of our blocked funds, and we continue to engage with the Nigerian authorities to ensure the repatriation of our outstanding and future funds may continue without hindrance. In light of these developments, Emirates will reinstate flights to/from Lagos from September 11, which is the earliest date for us to co-ordinate the smooth and safe resumption of operations. It will also provide travellers sufficient time to plan and book their journeys,’ said Emirates Airlines in a statement.

As per reports, more than 20 airlines were unable to repatriate their ticket sale funds of over $600 million so far this year from Nigeria.