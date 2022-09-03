Five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with ruling BJP

Imphal: Five Janata Dal (United) JD(U) MLAs merged with the ruling party BJP on Friday, according to a statement from Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat. The JD(U) MLAs who shifted are Kh. Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md. Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khaute.

As per the statement issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly is pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in the recently held Assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 10. Khaute and Arunkumar had previously sought to contest the assembly polls on BJP tickets but joined the JD(U) after being denied candidature by the saffron party.