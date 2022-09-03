Here’s how you can see ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor in theatres for for Rs 75!

Spend just Rs. 75 to watch a movie! Yes, you did read that correctly.

On September 16, this special offer will be available in all theatres in India. But why? What’s the occasion?

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) stated on Friday that tickets will be offered at the lowest price of Rs 75 on National Cinema Day this year.

This excellent bargain arrives just as ‘Brahmastra,’ the most anticipated film of the year, is about to open in theatres. Enjoy the excellent VFX and cinematography of Ayan Mukerji’s movie..

On September 9, the movie starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan will be released in theatres.

The day also commemorates the successful covid-19-related reopening of theatres. Additionally, this particular act is a ‘thank you’ to moviegoers who assisted theatres during the process.

With this deal, the organisation is also attempting to re-engage moviegoers who haven’t yet entered theatres since the coronavirus pandemic.