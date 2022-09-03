IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala till Sept 5; Cyclonic circulation formed in Arabian sea

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned heavy rainfall in the next five days in the state. IMD has also predicted isolated strong rains and lightning during these days from September 5 to 7.

Cyclonic circulation has formed in Lakshadweep and the southeastern Arabian sea. IMD on Friday forecast the creation of two back-to-back low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal. Strong rains were predicted in Kerala as per the IMD-GFS model of IMD. The alert also warns the probability of isolated strong rains in hilly regions.