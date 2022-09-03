In Ghaziabad, Muslim man assaulted, made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

An internet sensation arose from a video that depicted a Muslim man being abused and manhandled by another person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The victim said that the perpetrators belonged to a different group and that they had forced him to yell ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and raise slogans, which went against his personal religious convictions.

According to sources, the viral video is reportedly under the control of the Modinagar Police Station. He allegedly had to raise religious slogans after being assaulted. The victim recorded the incident on their cell phones and reported the attack to the local police. The Muslim teen admitted to India Today that he was frightened during the assault because he feared being thrashed.

Sadaqat, the boy, claimed to be an imam (a member of the mosque’s council) in the Asjad area. ‘I read and offer namaz. We are referred to as imam,’ The victim gave his name.

Sadaqat described the incident and his situation, saying, ‘I was returning after offering the namaaz in the evening around 5:30 pm. I went for a stroll with a boy named Kaif. Right ahead of the cow shelter (in the vicinity), two individuals on a motorcycle called me out and asked me to stop. They teased me about my religious identity, but I did not stop because I assumed that they were teasing me.’

‘I prepared to return but they parked the scooter in front of me, and they forced me to chant- Jai Shree Ram. They coerced me to raise slogans which would violate my religious faith and beliefs. I repulsed and asked them to let me go but they didn’t. They hit me then and it hurt me internally. They threatened to take my life too. I got scared. I ran to call the emergency number and I did dial 112 but it was busy,’ the victim added.