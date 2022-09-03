Indian Railways allows additional stops for these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to allow additional stoppages to 2 pairs of trains at Kapasan Railway Station in Rajasthan and Manwal Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir. Train No. 19615/19616 Udaipur City-Kamakhya Kaviguru Express and Train No. 14033/14034 Delhi Jn.-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Mail Express will halt at the aforementioned stations.

From September 3 through September 6, 19616 Kamakhya-Udaipur City Kavi Guru Express and19615 Udaipur City-Kamakhya Kavi Guru will stop at Kapasan Railway Station for 2 minutes.

14033 Delhi Jn. – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Mail will depart at 07.36 AM while Train No. 14034 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Delhi Junction. Jammu Mail will halt at Manwal station at 02.59 PM. This stoppage in both directions will be provided for a period of 2 minutes till September 6.