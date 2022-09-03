Indian Railways announces 4 special local trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has informed that it will operate 4 special local trains in the intervening night of September 9th/ 10th between Churchagte and Virar. These trains were announced to cater the heavy passenger rush on the occasion of Ganpati immersion.

Ganesh festival celebrations that started on August 31 will end on September 9 with visarjan. This festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

The details of the services are as under: