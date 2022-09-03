Indian Railways announces special trains On to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced special trains under the Bharat Gaurav initiative. These special trains will take passengers to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

2 special AC trains will be operated by IRCTC in September. The tour package is for 5 days and 4 nights. There will be two trips on this train from September 25 to September 29 and September 30 to October 4. Passengers can board and deboard at Safdarganj railway station in New Delhi.

IRCTC’s tour package will cost Rs 17,830 for a single tourist. For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 14,990 per person. For triple occupancy, the cost will be Rs 12,990 per person. For more information about this deal, you can visit the official website of IRCTC tourism, www.irctctourism.com.