LG launches OLED Flex TV LX3 with bendable display: Details

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics brand, LG launched its OLED Flex TV LX3 with a bendable display. LG has not yet announced pricing and availability details of the new television. It will be on display at IFA 2022 that is scheduled to take place from September 2 to 6 in Berlin, Germany.

The new television has a 42-inch 4K screen that is bendable, so the TV can be used both as a flat and curved panel. The flexible panel can offer a maximum curvature of up to 900R. So the new TV can be used for gaming, as a computer monitor and for regular viewing. The curvature can be automatically adjusted to one of two presets using the included remote.

The TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with up to 4K at 120Hz resolution support. Other gaming-specific features such as variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, and compatibility for G-Sync and AMD FreeSync are also present. It is powered by the LG Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor and has a front-firing 40W speaker system for sound.