More than 11,000 government records FBI found from Donald Trump’s Florida residence

According to court documents that were unsealed on Friday, the FBI found more than 11,000 official documents and photos during its search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort on August 8. It also found 48 empty files marked ‘classified.’

One day after hearing oral arguments from Trump’s attorneys and the Justice Department’s top two counterintelligence prosecutors about whether she should appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the seized materials at Trump’s request, US District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach publicly released the files.

Cannon said she would agree to unseal two records provided by the Justice Department but she deferred making a decision right now on whether to choose a special master. Trump’s appointment of William Barr, a former US attorney general, sparked worries about the value of such a choice.

‘I think at this stage, since they’ve (FBI) already gone through the documents I think it’s a waste of time’ In an interview with Fox News, Barr stated. Barr, who left from his position in late December 2020, angered Trump by refusing to back up his false claims that the presidential election had been stolen against him.