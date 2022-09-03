Port workers of UK plan two-week strike beginning September 19

The Unite union said on Friday that more than 560 dockworkers at the Port of Liverpool, one of Britain’s busiest container docks, will go on strike over pay from September 19 to October 3, adding to a summer of industrial upheaval exacerbated by high prices.

‘Workers throughout the country are sick to death of being forced to accept a cut in wages and living standards,’ Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement, encouraging the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company to make a fair offer.

The scheduled Liverpool strike follows an eight-day walkout by workers at Felixstowe, Britain’s busiest container port, last month, which congested supply lines but did not cause widespread disruption in an industry already dealing with supply chain challenges.

According to Unite, the strike will substantially disrupt shipping and road operations in Liverpool and nearby areas.

The port operatives and maintenance engineers are striking over a 7% salary offer that they believe equates to a ‘pay cut’ with inflation in the double digits. They also claim that MDHC has failed to honour a 2021 pay agreement.