In an attack on the facility on Friday night, Ukrainian soldiers attempted to seize control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the Russian defence ministry reported in its daily briefing on Saturday.

Around 11 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) on Friday, a naval force of more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers reportedly made an attempt to land on the shore of a lake close to the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was the target of a new attempt by the Kyiv regime to seize control, according to the military ministry, despite the presence of IAEA representatives.

Russia said that its forces stopped the raid with strikes from fighter jets and military helicopters that destroyed 20 Ukrainian vessels, sent others swarming, and forced the action to be called off.

The report couldn’t be confirmed by Reuters.

In recent months, the power plant, which is the largest nuclear energy facility in Europe, has been the target of complaints from Kiev and Moscow.

Despite being connected to the Ukrainian power system and still being run by Ukrainian employees, the plant was taken over by Russian forces in March.