These five ‘miracle seeds’ will regulate your hormones.

Hormones play a crucial part in our general well-being, regulating everything from our menstrual cycle to controlling our hunger. In addition to other health problems, a diet low in nutrients is also likely to affect our hormones. Here are some ‘miracle seeds’ that can regulate your hormones

Chia seeds

These seeds are a good source of fibre, calcium, and omega 3. Premenstrual symptoms have been found to improve with chia seeds. The seeds should soak for at least two hours. After that, you may incorporate them into smoothies, curd, or fruit dishes.

Flax seeds

Omega 3 and fibre are both found in abundance in flax seeds. They support the production of oestrogen and increase fertility. A teaspoon of flax seeds that have been roasted and crushed can be added to curd, salad, smoothies, water, and buttermilk.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds increase progesterone and are a strong source of vitamin E and selenium. The seeds can be soaked before eating them, or you can add the seeds to curd and smoothies.

Pumpkin seeds

Magnesium, zinc, and omega 3 are all abundant in these seeds. Pumpkin seeds can be included in smoothies and salads. Additionally, you can prepare pumpkin seed butter or eat these seeds with fruits.

Sesame seeds

These seeds, which are high in calcium, iron, and fibre, can be eaten by mixing them with vegetables, chutney, and ladoos, or by incorporating them into the dough for chapati.