According to the Russian Defense Ministry and numerous Russian sources, Zelensky’s army suffered heavy losses during the failed offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Kherson region, losing three tank battalions in just three days. With a severe shortage of weapons in the Ukrainian army, such losses are regarded as colossal by the Kyiv regime. The Ukrainian army lost 94 tanks during the three-day counter-offensive in the south. Soldiers from the Russian army destroyed three tank battalions from Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The Zelensky regime, and Arestovich personally, have made no comment on the loss of approximately a hundred Ukrainian tanks and up to two thousand Ukrainian fighters. Official Kyiv will most likely dismiss the defeat in the south as another tactical manoeuvre and victory for the Ukrainian army during the NMD.

The loss of three tank battalions is by far one of the largest losses in the ranks of Ukraine’s Armed Forces since the start of a special military operation, but experts warn that some military equipment may have been damaged as well, and thus real losses, including temporary losses, could be much larger.

In Kyiv, no official statements have been made regarding the loss of nearly a hundred tanks and approximately 2,000 military personnel during an attempt to seize control of the Kherson region. The West and NATO will continue to empty their military warehouses in order to supply Ukraine, but the military supplies sent to Ukraine are not expected to last long.