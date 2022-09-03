Vivo launches new Y series smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its latest smartphone in its Y series named ‘Vivo Y35’ in the Indian market. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,499. The handset is available in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colours. Customers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs. 1,000 on purchase of the Vivo Y35 using ICICI/SBI/Kotak/OneCard) till September 30.

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y35 runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The new smartphone equips a triple rear camera setup and packs a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens at the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, Face Wake feature, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge.