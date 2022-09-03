Why should kidney patients abstain from using turmeric?

Turmeric, sometimes referred to as Haldi, is a crucial component of Indian culture and is used to colour and flavour food, improve the health of handmade blends, and become an essential component of Indian rituals.

We have been informed for decades about the countless health advantages of eating turmeric, but what if we told you that this antioxidant-rich spice also has some drawbacks that may harm the health of your kidneys and liver? Let’s investigate.

Turmeric’s major component, curcumin, is what makes it a superfood. This spice has a cure for everything, including easing pain, increasing immunity, and warding off infections. However, consuming this spice in excess can have a variety of negative effects on the body.

This is due to the high concentrations of oxalates found in turmeric’s curcumin, which can affect how well the kidneys work and raise the risk of kidney stones.

Additionally, curcumin has a heated potency that is frequently linked to indigestion and diarrhoea among other things. In addition, since turmeric helps to prevent blood clotting, consuming too much of it might cause blood to thin.

Here are some effects of excessive turmeric use on the liver.

Turmeric is beneficial for lowering inflammation and aids in slowing the growth of fibroids due to the presence of curcumin in it. In addition, when ingested in moderation, turmeric is healthy for the liver due to its anti-cancer qualities.

According to a study on liver function that was published in the National Library of medicine, excessive use of turmeric has been associated with a low incidence of temporary elevations of serum enzyme levels.

Health experts advise consuming no more than 2000 mg of turmeric each day. Additionally, one must be sure to consume at least 500 mg daily.