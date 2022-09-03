Xiaomi launches 2 new laptops in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Xiaomi launched 2 new laptops named Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 in the Indian markets. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is priced at Rs. 74,999 and the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 will cost Rs. 69,999. Both models will go on sale starting September 20 and will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Mi Homes and Amazon.

Both the laptops runs on Windows 11 and is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5 H-series processors. The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G comes with Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU and the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 uses Intel UHD Graphics. The series sports a 14-inch Mi-Truelife display with 2.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. They feature an aluminium alloy body and pack a 56Whr battery.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.0 port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo jack. It also equips 2 2W stereo speakers with DTS audio processing and an HD (720p) webcam and a microphone.