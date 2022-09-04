5 things you should know about ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry

New Delhi: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his Mercedes car collided with a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, near Mumbai, according to news agency PTI, citing a police official.

Here are five facts about Cyrus Mistry:

1. Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of the late Pallonji Mistry, the owner of the Shapoorji Pallonji group and the largest stakeholder in the Tata group.

2. Mr. Mistry succeeded Ratan Tata as executive chairman after he stepped down in 2012 at the age of 75. Mr Mistry joined the Tata group in 2006 as a director and previously served on the boards of several other Tata companies. Mr. Mistry, only the second person from outside the Tata family to lead the company in its 142-year history, may only be in office for four years.

3. In October 2016, Mr. Mistry was abruptly removed as Chairman of Tata Sons. Months later, in December 2016, two Mistry family-backed investment firms – Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Corporation Pvt Ltd – filed a complaint with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), accusing Tata Sons of mismanagement. Mr. Mistry was removed from the board of Tata Sons, the holding company for Tata Group firms, in February 2017.

4. Before being named chairman designate of Tata Sons, Mr Mistry was the managing director of construction behemoth Shapoorji Pallonji Group. In 1991, he joined the Shapoorji Pallonji Group as a director.

5. Mr. Mistry graduated in civil engineering from the Imperial College of Science, Technology, and Medicine in London on July 4, 1968. He also had a Master’s degree in management from the London Business School.