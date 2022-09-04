Afghan man with heroin worth Rs 20 crore arrested by Gujarat ATS in Delhi

On Sunday, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested an Afghan citizen in the Vasant Kunj area of Delhi carrying 4 kilogramme of heroin valued at Rs 20 crore. Vahidullah Rahimullah has been identified as the accused.

According to PTI, the ATS had received a tip that Afghan citizen Vahidullah Rahimullah, who resides in Delhi NCR, planned to distribute massive amounts of heroin in the Vasant Kunj neighbourhood on Friday.

The area was inspected in a joint operation with the Delhi crime branch between 11 and 11.30 p.m. After Vahidullah Rahimullah was taken into custody, 4 kg of the drug were seized from his possession.

The news agancy claims that the Delhi crime branch filed a FIR against him in pursuance of the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused is from Kandahar, Afghanistan, arrived in India in 2016 with his family on a medical visa. Then he extended his visa.