The producers of the eagerly anticipated movie ‘Brahmastra’ published a pre-release trailer on YouTube six days before the movie’s scheduled release date in order to pamper fans and up their level of anticipation.

Fans may learn about the characters played by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the one-minute clip.

As the villain, Mouni Roy appears fierce and wicked in the beginning of the clip. She is looking for Brahmastra, an extremely potent weapon that has the capacity to end the planet.

Then, Amitabh Bachchan assigns Ranbir Kapoor the task of saving the planet in a change in the visuals.

In the video’s conclusion, fans are introduced to the several ‘Ancient Indian Astras,’ such as Nandi Astra, Vanarastra, Prabhastra, Pawanastra, Gajastra, Nag Dhanush, Jalastra, and Agnyastra.

Ayan Mukerji uploaded the promo on her Instagram on Saturday. On YouTube, the video is also accessible.

On September 9, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ will be shown in theatres. Ranbir plays Shiva, a DJ who appears in the movie. In the movie, Alia Bhatt plays his romantic interest. Several A-listers will reportedly make unexpected cameos in the film, according to rumours.

Talks about the movie began around 2014. It will supposedly be released in three parts.