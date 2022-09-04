‘Bare-breasted maiden’ dance in Zulu performed for the first time since Covid.

Thousands of people went to the first reed dance festival since the Covid epidemic on Saturday in the South African state of KwaZulu-Natal following the coronation of newly crowned King Misuzulu kaZwelithini last month (September 3).

Female dancers took part in the ceremony while holding reeds in the air throughout the festivity. The Zulu royal family served as the event’s host as speeches, dancing, and singing took place.

To honour their beauty and innocence, thousands of bare-breasted maidens in the KwaZulu-Natal province perform the reed dance in front of the monarch. In 1984, the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini revived the custom.

In response to criticism, Zwelithini claimed that his decision had a favourable effect on AIDS and premarital sex prevention.

Every female taking part in the wedding is frequently asked to pass a virginity test.

But in July 2007, a law was passed in South Africa banning virginity testing for girls under the age of 16, and only allowing it for those above 16 with specific limitations.

Using the reeds carried by the women during the occasion, ancient peoples erected the fence surrounding the royal kraal, or homestead. The Zulu believe that if a reed breaks while being carried to the king, it was not carried by a virgin woman.