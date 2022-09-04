Beyonce turns 41 today. Here are some of the most pricey possessions she has.

Being surrounded by luxury and fortune is not surprising given that Beyonce is among the highest-paid celebrities in the world. The diva possesses a number of exorbitantly expensive items that most of us can only dream of owning, along with her husband, musician Jay-Z. Are you curious in the couple’s spending habits? Scroll down to find out!

Los Angeles mansion worth $88 million

Beyonce paid an astounding $88 million for a sizable compound near Los Angeles. The six buildings totaling 30,000 square feet of the bulletproof property houses eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms.

Private jet worth $40 million

In 2012, Beyonce bought her hubby a private jet for an astounding $40 million.

Golden rocking horse worth $600,000

A pure gold rocking horse made by Japanese jeweller Ginza Tanaka is owned by her daughter Blue Ivy. The rocking horse is an outrageous $600,000 in price.

Birkin bags

The artist like purchasing Birkin bags since they make excellent investments for those who appreciate fashion. Her husband Jay-Z once gave her a set of $350,000 Hermes Birkin bags as a gift.

Private island worth $20 million

Beyonce received a $20 million private island as a birthday gift from her husband when she turned 29. The island, which covers 12.5 acres in the humid heat of Florida, provides the diva with a lovely private area with sand beaches and crystal-clear water.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport

Beyonce spent $2 million for a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport in 2010 Jay-Z’s 41st birthday. The couple also owns a Maybach 62S, a Ferrari F430 Spider and a Pagani Zonda Roadster.