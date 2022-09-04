Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh20 million

Abu Dhabi: Celine Jassin, a French expat based in Dubai won Dh20 million in Big Ticket raffle draw series 243 held in Abu Dhabi. She won the fortune with her ticket number 176528 bought on August 13. She has also become the first French national to win the grand prize in the history of Big Ticket.

Celine Jassin is a French national of Syrian ancestry. She has been living in Dubai since 1998 and works as a personal manager at a building materials company.

The second prize of Dh1 million was won by Junelito Borja, from Philippines. He won the prize with his ticket number 101158.

Next month’s grand prize will be held on October 3. Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket’s official website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.