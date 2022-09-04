DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

BJP leader arrested in Telangana for kidnapping 22-year-old man

Sep 4, 2022, 09:07 am IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s counsellor from Gaddianaram, Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy, was arrested by the Telangana Police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a 22-year-old man. Reddy, 38, and others are accused by the police of taking 22-year-old Subramanyam hostage.

 

Reddy and the other accused will be produced before in court today. According to LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh, ‘BJP Gaddiannaram Corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy has been detained by Saroornagar Police in connection with the kidnapping of 22-year-old Subramanyam.’

Tags
shortlink
Sep 4, 2022, 09:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button