BMW launches BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition in India: Features and price

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW launched its BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition in the Indian markets. Only 10 units of the Sports utility Vehicle (SUV) will be sold in the country. It is priced at Rs 1.20 Crore (ex-showroom, India). The limited edition was launched to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH.

The new SUV is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. The engine deliver power output of 340 bhp and peak torque of 450 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. There are four drive modes namely Efficient, Sport, Comfort and Sport Plus. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds. It is available in Mineral White and Carbon Black paint finishes.

Other features include M Seat belts, M Leather steering wheel, panoramic glass sunroof, seat heating with lumbar support, automatic air conditioning with five-zone control, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors.

The SUV houses a host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies which include BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, BMW Operating System 7.0 with 3D Navigation, Wireless Charging, 12.3-inch Control Display, twin 10.2-inch full-HD display screens with a Blu-ray player for rear seat entertainment, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers and Wireless Apple CarPlay.

The safety features include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera, Reversing Assistant, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor.