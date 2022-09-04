Family of Lingayat seer rape victim filed complaint against former Muruga Mutt officer

A complaint was filed against former MLA and former Muruga mutt administrator SK Basavarajan on Sunday by a family member of one of the girls who claimed that Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru had sexually assaulted her.

Tippeswamy, the girl’s uncle, filed a complaint against Basavarajan at the Chitradurga rural police station, claiming that he and his wife Sowbhagya plotted to murder the seer. Tippeswamy added that Basavaraj’s claim that the family kidnapped their daughter was untrue.

He continued by saying that once the girl was taken from Bengaluru, Basavarajan had the family members to sign documents. He continued by saying that he was duped into signing a blank sheet. Tippeswamy further claimed in the complaint that Basavarajan had asked the parents for custody of the children and made a promise to pay for their wedding and educational costs.