Hindus will be massacred in India; Engineer gets ‘threat letter’!

An engineer in Rajasthan has received a threat to convert to Islam. Yes, and the person threatening him has also said that if he does not convert, his head will be severed. The engineer and his family are stunned by this threat. According to media reports, this threat was issued in the form of a letter.

After receiving the threatening letter, the police became involved and arrested a young man from Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, Bhilwara’s software engineer Vijay Aggarwal discovered the letter ‘lying in the verandah of his house’.

In fact, Vijay Aggarwal, a Vidyut Nagar resident, is a software engineer in a bank in Pune, and his father Pooranchand’s health had deteriorated recently, prompting Vijay to visit his father. Vijay found a letter on his balcony on the afternoon of September 1. This letter states, ‘You are going to complete 3 years of marriage. If you become a Muslim, will give 5 lakh rupees. If you give your future child, you will get 1 lakh rupees. You are a software developer and know Indian banking too. We need you. We also tried to contact you. You must have received a call from UP on your number now. Must have said is there Munna? Either you abdicate or else we know how to behead. Hindus are going to be massacred. America has put its army in the north and south. Both China and America together will commit genocide in India’.

This letter shocked the engineer and his family. In this case, Nandlal Rinwa, the in-charge of Bikaner’s Subhash Nagar police station, told the media, ‘He found a letter on the balcony of the house on the afternoon of September 1. It cautions you to convert yourself and your children to Christianity. Aside from that, the letter states, If you do not agree, the head will be beheaded’. Vijay also stated that he received a phone call prior to receiving the letter. The police have stated that due to the seriousness of the situation, the engineer will be given security.