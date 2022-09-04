Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police, bystander injured

Officers in Milwaukee shot and killed a man after he led them on a chase into a busy bar district, got out of his vehicle, and started shooting at them, according to the police.

A 22-year-old Hudson woman who was a bystander was shot during the shootout on Friday night, according to police. She was treated at a local hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who said they were not immediately sure if she had been shot by the man or by police. No shots fired at officers struck anyone.

According to the police, the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted for his involvement with a homicide, who tried to stop him after seeing him travelling in a car at around 11 pm on Friday. The man fired several shots at officers after the chase came to a stop downtown. Police said that other officers fired back killing him.

In a social media video, at least five police cars are seen following a pickup truck before gunfire is heard. Several people can be seen standing on the sidewalk in another video as police cars pass by with lights and sirens, before dispersing when gunshots are heard.

Police have not released the names of the man or the injured bystander, who they say was not involved. Although police claimed to have found the man’s gun, they did not specify what kind of gun it was.