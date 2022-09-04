Know the health benefits of cuddling

Cuddling is one of the simple joys of being in a relationship. Cuddling can be a way to start sex or a way of aftercare after sex or it can simply be a way for couples to bond with each other.

Health experts claim that cuddling has immense health benefits. ‘Cuddling can be reminiscent of feeling cared for as a child, being cuddled by one’s partner can be extremely comforting and soothing,’ says Carla Manly, clinical psychologist.

Here are some benefits of cuddling:

Increases intimacy: Cuddling can bring you and your partner closer. This happens due to the release of oxytocin which is a hormone that makes you feel good and connected with others.

Boosts immunity: Cuddling boosts your immune system. The release of oxytocin also increases hormones that help fight infection.

Helps to have good sleep: Cuddling helps you sleep better. Cuddling is shown to relieve stress and help you sleep better.

Act as pain reliever: Oxytocin can help in reducing chronic pain. It is said that people who are low in oxytocin often suffer from chronic pain.