Labourer killed in wall collapse in Delhi, 2 injured

In Delhi’s Mustafabad neighbourhood, a 25-year-old labourer died after a wall collapsed on him on Saturday. Two other people who had suffered injuries were taken by ambulance to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shahdara, where they are now receiving medical attention.

Manoj Kumar was identified as the deceased. According to the police, they knew about the incident on around 5 pm. The event had happened at a building site.

Police said that a complaint has been filed and is investigating under sections 304A (Causing death by carelessness) and 288 (Negligent behaviour with relation to tearing down or restoring structures).

