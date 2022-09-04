Man who got arrested for paid by Pakistan to attack India dies during treatment in Rajouri

A terrorist from Pakistan who had been arrested since being caught in an intrusion attempt two weeks ago, died on Saturday after having a cardiac arrest (September 3). He was receiving care at a military hospital in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist, who went by the name Tabrak Husaain, tried to cross the Line of Control in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector last month. He was injured by the Army’s gunfire. The terrorist told India Today that the Pakistani Army had sent him to carry out the Fidayeen terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir when they spoke to him in the hospital.

A native of the village of Sabzkot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir named Hussain had admitted to their plot to attack the Indian Army Post. According to Tabarak Hussain, Col. Yunus Chaudhary of the Pakistan Intelligence Agency had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees to send him. Tabarak further revealed that he and other terrorists had made two or three close reconnaissances of Indian forward posts with the intention of attacking them at a suitable moment.

Col. Yunus Chaudhry gave the go-ahead to attack the Indian post on August 21, 2022. The person was, incidentally, previously taken captive by the Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 together with his brother Haroon Ali, and was came back home in November 2017 for humanitarian reasons.