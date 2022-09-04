MK Stalin urges Tamil language be made official in Madras High Court

At a ceremony where the Tamil Nadu government approved funding for the construction of the twin towers for trial courts, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged his desire for a regional bench of the Supreme Court and for Tamil, the state’s official language, to be used in the Madras High Court.

Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court, Munishwar Nath Bhandara, the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, as well as a number of other justices, attended the occasion.

The state government approved Rs 315 crore for the twin tower trial court construction project and an additional Rs 23 crore for the Madras Law College building renovation. Stalin urged the Supreme Court to approve Tamil as the official language in courts during his speech at the occasion.

‘I urge that a regional bench of Supreme Court be established in Chennai. Secondly, for the convenience of people who approach court and try to understand the arguments, I urge that Tamil be made the official language,’ said the Chief Minister. ‘Thirdly, the appointment of judges should be in such a way that all social communities of people are represented. I believe my requests will be considered,’ added Stalin.