Never mentioned how many seats BJP will win in 2024 elections: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, retracted his earlier remark and stated that he did not say the BJP could lose 50 seats. His most recent turnaround was in relation to what he said on Saturday during the national executive meeting of his party, Janata Dal-United. According to him, the BJP won’t win more than 50 seats in the general elections in 2024.

In the midst of a heated conversation between JDU and BJP leaders over Nitish Kumar’s statement on Sunday, he retracted his remarks from the national executive meeting.

Journalists questioned the Bihar CM about his remarks on the BJP on Sunday after the Janata Dal United national council meeting. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister, claimed that he had never mentioned a precise number. He also seemed to be more concerned with creating unity within the opposition.

‘My objective is to ensure that all the opposition parties come together and we will achieve success. I don’t talk about any number as such,’ said Nitish Kumar. Interestingly, on Saturday, the JDU office issued a press release that quoted Nitish Kumar as saying, ‘BJP will not get more than 50 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if all the opposition parties come together and I am trying to achieve this.’