Newborn named ‘Pakora’ by delighted parents; amused netizens follow suit

Twitter users are frequently treated to bizarre things that make them laugh. Many people have heard their children named after a place or a famous person, but how often have you heard a child named after a dish? The moment became real for UK parents who named their child after an Indian dish.

The couple, who were regulars at Captain’s Table in Ireland, named their child after the Indian cuisine. The restaurant shared the exciting news in a heartfelt Facebook post. If you’re wondering what the name of the dish is, it’s none other than ‘Pakora.’

Parents name child after Indian dish.

The restaurant captioned the photo of the newborn, ‘Now this is a first…

Pakora, welcome to the world! We are so excited to meet you! xx’ The restaurant also posted a photo of a bill receipt with the names of some of the dishes that contain pakora.

A chicken pakora burrito, regular chicken pakora, and a chicken pakora melt were among the meal options. ‘ My wife has just named our newborn daughter Pakora after her favourite dish from The Captain’s Table, thought you’d like to know,’ the proud father wrote in a section for restaurant order notes.

Fans were soon perplexed by the news. While some expressed their love for the couple, others engaged in some lighthearted banter. One Facebook user commented below the post, sharing a hilarious photo of her two children with the caption, ‘These are my children Eggroll and Watermelon’.

Another user had a hilarious take on the news, asking, ‘Does that make her granny her naan? This is my two teens – chicken and tikka,’ said a third user. Another user stated, ‘During both of my pregnancies, my favourite foods were banana popsicles and watermelon. Thank goodness I used the common sense I was born with and did not name my children after them’. One of them wrote, ‘Me and my little Sausage-Roll. Her first name had to be double barrelled because otherwise it would be Sausage, and who would do that to a baby?’