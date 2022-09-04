Nitish Kumar says, BJP can be bundled out for 50 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, claimed on Saturday that the opposition will trounce the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and ‘bundle it out for about 50 seats’ if they come together as a single force. In this instance, Kumar made the claim while speaking to the state executive of his JD(U), which was soon followed by the national executive.

According to a party statement, the chief minister attributed directly the JD(U) party’s heavy loss in the 2020 assembly elections to the ‘BJP’s conspiracy’ and recalled his own reluctance to serve another term.

Notably, the assembly election results sowed seeds of distrust, and the confidence issue grew as it was believed that former JD(U) president RCP Singh had turned into a BJP spy. After it became clear that there will be a party split, Kumar ended the alliance with the BJP in August and formed a new government with the RJD-Congress alliance. Singh is known as RCP. It has outside backing from the Left.

‘If all (opposition) parties fight together, the BJP will be bundled out for about 50 seats. I am devoting myself to that drive (abhiyan)’ said the de facto leader of JD(U). He will be travelling for three days as part of his political campaign and will arrive in Delhi on Monday.