‘Outstanding narration’; Emmy goes to Barack Obama for ‘Our Great National Parks’

On Saturday, Barack Obama was awarded an Emmy for his narration in the Netflix documentary series ‘Our Great National Parks’. The former two-term US president already has two Grammy Awards, which means he is only an Oscar and a Tony away from joining the illustrious EGOT club, which includes Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, and Jennifer Hudson.

National parks from around the world are featured in the five-part series. ‘Higher Ground,’ Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, is behind it. Obama has previously received Grammy nominations for audio versions of his memoirs ‘The Audacity of Hope’ and ‘Dreams from My Father.’ Obama and his wife wrote best-selling memoirs after leaving office in 2017, and in addition to their non-profit foundation, they established a production company that landed a major deal with Netflix worth tens of millions of dollars.

‘American Factory,’ their production company’s first documentary for the massive streaming platform, won an Oscar for best documentary feature and an Emmy for directing, though the awards went to the filmmakers rather than the Obamas. Donald Trump was also nominated for an Emmy for his reality competition show ‘The Apprentice,’ but he did not win.

Other nominees in Obama’s narrator category included former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (‘Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War’), Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (‘Serengeti II’), and veteran naturalist David Attenborough (‘The Mating Game’). Following his 2008 presidential election victory, Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his ‘extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and people-to-people cooperation’.