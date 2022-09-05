Asus launches Zenbook 17 Fold laptop: Details

Mumbai: Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus launched Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop. The new laptop is priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,78,300) and will be available globally in the fourth quarter of this year in Tech Black colour. Asus is yet to announce plans to launch the Zenbook 17 Fold in India.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold runs on Windows 11 and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe GPU. The Zenbook 17 Fold is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for inbuilt storage. It sports a 17.3-inch fOLED touchscreen with 1,920×2,560 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, and 0.2ms of response time.

The device is equipped with a 5-megapixel AI camera with 3D noise reduction and IR function and a quad-speaker setup with Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound. There is also a built-in microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice assistant support. The laptop is equipped with a 75Whr battery. The battery will offer up to 9.5 hours battery life with the screen folded and 8.5 hours of battery life when unfolded.