Bhavana & friends’ ‘Baggy jeans’ dance video goes viral | Watch

Kochi: South Indian actress Bhavana, along with her friends are back with another dance number to set a new trend on social media.

Clad in dhoti and shirt, Bhavana, Shilpa Bala, Mrudula Murali and Shafna grooved to the superhit song starting ‘Baggy jeans’ from the movie ‘Sainyam’ which was released in 1993. The performance of the four stars will likely set a new trend on Instagram reels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.June6 ????? (@bhavzmenon)

‘Excuse the unavailability of Baggy jeans and shoes in this performance’, Bhavana captioned the Instagram post. The other three actresses also shared the video on their social media pages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhavana will be next seen in the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu’ starring Sharafudheen.