Canada Mass Killing: ‘Horrific’ attack leaves 10 dead, shocking Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed sorrow over the deaths of at least ten people in a series of mass stabbings in Saskatchewan, western Canada. Trudeau called the Sunday incident ‘horrific’ and ‘heartbreaking,’ and said the situation was being closely monitored by the appropriate authorities. In a microblogging post, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged people to follow their local governments for updates.

‘Today’s attacks in Saskatchewan are heinous and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and those who have been injured,’ Trudeau tweeted shortly after the horrific incident shocked the entire world. We are closely monitoring the situation and encourage everyone to keep up with local authorities’ updates.’ Thank you to all of the courageous first responders for your service.

Stabbings were reported in at least 13 different locations, including the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, according to police. As of now, authorities have released photographs of two suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanders, and have advised residents to remain inside their homes as a precaution.

Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewa, told the media that the police received the first panic call in the First Nation community around 6 a.m. (local time). They were then bombarded with panic calls. She stated that the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were seen there around lunchtime. There have been no sightings since. ‘ Some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects, while others appear to have been attacked at random. What happened in our province today is horrific’, Blackmore advised people to stay inside.

Rap legend Pat Stay was also killed:

According to Blackmore, the attacker’s motive was unknown. ‘If you are in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious people, emergencies, or information to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations,’ the RCMP said in a tweet.

Battle rap legend Pat Stay was also killed in the stabbing in Nova Scotia. According to CBC News, the 36-year-old artist was stabbed to death in downtown Halifax. Though police did not confirm his death, Stay’s brother confirmed the rapper’s death to CBC.