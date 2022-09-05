Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,400, higher by Rs 80 per 80 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4675.

As per the World Gold Council, the demand for gold in India surged during the second quarter (April-June) by 43% when compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Value-wise India’s second quarter (Q2) 2022 gold demand value was Rs 79,270 crore, an increase of 54% in comparison with Q2 2021 (Rs 51,540 crore). Total jewellery demand in India for Q2 2022 was up by 49% at 140.3 tonnes as compared to Q2 2021 (94 tonnes).