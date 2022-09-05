Foreign portfolio investment touch 20-month high in August

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) touched a 20-month high in August this year. The FPIs invested Rs 51,204 crore into the Indian equity markets in August. This was the highest investment made by foreign investors since December 2020. In December 2020, they invested Rs 62,016 crore in equities. In July this year, FPIs pumped around Rs 5,000 crore in the Indian markets.

In addition, FPIs infused a net amount of Rs 3,844 crore in the debt market during August. The month of September has begun with huge volatility in FPI flows. On the first day of the month, FPIs bought equities worth a net Rs 4,262 crore, but sold to the tune of Rs 2,261 crore the very next day.

Also Read: India’s trade deficit eases from record levels

FPIs had turned buyers for the first time in July after 9 straight months of massive net outflows. The FPIs turned sellers in October last year. Between October 2021 till June 2022, they withdrew Rs 2.46 lakh crore from the Indian equity markets.