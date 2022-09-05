Know how to lead a healthy sex life

Sex is very much important in life. According to experts, sex is just another hormone-driven bodily function designed to perpetuate the species. But this narrow definition underestimates the complexity of the human sexual response. Sexual well-being is linked with overall mental, physical, and emotional health of an individual.

Sexual self-confidence is the most important thing to perk up an individual’s sex life.

Here are some tips to lead a healthy sex life.

Flexibility: Being flexible can enhance your sex life. Try stretching after your workouts or incorporate a little yoga into your routine.

Sound sleep: For a healthy sexual life, it is important that you are fully relaxed. A sound sleep of 7 – 8 hours is vital for your body to be energised and active.

Before having sex, establish a committed relationship with your partner. This will allow trust and open communication. Avoid junk food, fast food, soda, colas and processed sugar. Healthy fruits, veggies, grains etc. will make you feel better and more energetic.