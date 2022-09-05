Lenovo launches new smart glass with built-in speakers: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo launched new smart glass named Lenovo Glasses T1. The new wearable will go on sale in China in late-2022 and in select markets in 2023. The pricing of the smart glasses is yet not revealed. The company is yet to reveal whether the Lenovo Glasses T1 will debut in India.

Lenovo Glasses T1 sports two Micro OLED displays, one for each eye, with a 1,080×1,920 pixels resolution per eye and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart glasses feature high-resistance hinges, nose pads, and adjustable temple arms. It also feature built-in speakers that to enable wearers to watch and listen to multimedia content.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 also feature ‘Ready For’ support with Motorola smartphones and are compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems. The glasses will be accompanied by three adjustable nose pads, a carrying case, a prescription lens frame, a cleaning cloth, and an anti-slip adapter.