‘Squid Game’ wins early Emmys, setting up drama battle

The South Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ won its inaugural Emmys on Sunday, taking home an acting prize as well as three other trophies ahead of next week’s contest for television’s finest drama.

Lee You-mi received the Creative Arts Emmy for best guest drama actress for her role as Ji Young, a young woman forced to compete in a dangerous quest for wealth after being released from prison in the dystopian Netflix Inc series.

The actress won the award on stage at a downtown Los Angeles theatre, saying a few sentences in Korean before exclaiming in English, ‘I’m very very thrilled!’

The Creative Arts Emmys recognised both guest performers and behind-the-scenes artists such as sound engineers, hair stylists, and cinematographers.

On September 12, a televised red-carpet ceremony will present the best actor and other honours. ‘Squid Game’ is the first non-English language series to be nominated for the award for best drama.

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ won five Creative Arts Emmys, including one for music supervision, for a season that utilised Kate Bush’s 1985 song ‘Running Up That Hill.’ The song rose to the top of the music charts as a result of its inclusion in the series.

On Sunday, HBO’s media dynasty drama ‘Succession,’ which is also up for best drama, won one prize for casting.